Police agencies join forces in Trumbull County for food drive

(WKBN) – Several police agencies in Trumbull County are joining forces to help feed those in need.

On November 9, police agencies in Niles, Bazetta and Howland and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will collect food items through various events.

In Bazetta Township, officers will be collecting at Walmart on Millenium Boulevard. Proceeds will benefit Cortland Area Cares.

Howland police and fire departments, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, will be at the Giant Eagle on East Market Street collecting food and monetary donations. Those collections will benefit the Bolindale Christian Church and Howland Community Church.

The Howland Fire Department will also be holding its annual Fill the Pot campaign on the same day. Donations will be collected at Howland-area intersections.

In Niles, officers and troopers will be at Sparkle Market on North Main Street collecting food and monetary donations. Proceeds will benefit Niles Community Services.