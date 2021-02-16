Police: 7-year-old jumps from car before Warren crash, driver faces OVI charges

The girl told police she jumped right before the crash because she was scared

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman faces charges after police say she caused a crash in Warren Saturday morning while under the influence of drugs.

Police were called out to the 3800 block of Youngstown Rd. SE around 11:45 a.m. for a crash with possible injuries.

The caller told police the driver of the at-fault vehicle was nodding off before the crash.

When they got there, police said the suspect, 29-year-old Monique Swonger, of Warren, was slurring her words, had glossy eyes and struggled to stand on her own.

Police said Swonger refused to take any sobriety tests or a blood test. She told officers she was on methadone, the police report says.

There was also a 7-year-old at the scene when police arrived, the report says.

The child told police she jumped from the vehicle right before the crash because she was scared. The girl said she landed on her feet and wasn’t hurt.

A witness at the scene also saw the child jump from the vehicle, the report said.

Both Swonger and the child were taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Swonger is charged with OVI, failure to control and child endangerment.