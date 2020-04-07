Police: 4 kids caught vandalizing church in Niles

Breaking News
Police car generic - Niles Police Department

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Niles say they caught a group of kids vandalizing a church early Tuesday morning.

At 3:58 a.m., officers spotted four girls behind First Presbyterian Church on Summit Avenue. The officer discovered they were writing profanities on the building, according to a post on the Niles Police Department’s Facebook page.

Three girls, ages 11 and 12, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief and a curfew violation. One girl was charged with underage possession of tobacco.

The fourth girl ran away but was identified, according to a police report. She also faces charges.

