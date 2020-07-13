Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Police: 29-year-old man dead after stabbing in Geneva-on-the-Lake, suspect still on the run

Local News

by: WJW Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Image via GoFundMe page

GENEVA-ON-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Geneva-on-the-Lake police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the department, two men were involved in an altercation on the sidewalk near 5465 Lake Road East which it turned physical.

Christopher Lee Nasca, 29, was stabbed in the chest and died at the hospital.

Photo of Christopher Nasca via GoFundMe page

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. No other details about him were made available.

Geneva-on-the-Lake police are being assisted by CEAAC Task Force and BCI.

Anyone with information should call the department at 440-466-8197.

Nasca’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award