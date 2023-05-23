YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is behind bars after police said he stole 20 laptops from a local treatment center.

Kasey Vis, 42, is charged with theft.

According to a police report, Vis was seen on surveillance footage entering into New Beginnings Residential Treatment Center wearing a gray shirt, white socks, black Nike slides and gray pants.

Soon after, he is seen taking the laptops and loading them onto a cart, then walking out of the building, according to a police report.

Police say shortly after, Vis contacted someone at another local organization and asked to come in and pick up his personal items. The workers there alerted officers that he would be coming in.

When Vis arrived at the organization, police say he was wearing the same clothing he had on in the surveillance footage. Police also say they found a glass crack pipe and suspected narcotics in his pant pocket.