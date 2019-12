The manager said the devices were taken from 18 different makes and models of automobiles

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The manager of a used car business in Warren discovered that several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles on the lot.

According to a police report, the manager of Mazcool 1 Auto Outlet said the converters were taken some time between December 7 and December 11.

The parts are worth $3,600.

The manager said the devices were taken from 18 different makes and models of automobiles.