Police: $12K smelling like pot found during Youngstown man’s arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said over $12,000 cash taken off a man late Tuesday following a short chase “reeked” heavily of fresh marijuana.

About 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers spotted a car driven by Izaiah Beacham, 24, driving left of center on West Florida Avenue.

Beacham refused to stop when police tried to pull him over and instead led officers on a chase to the 200 block of East Boston Avenue, according to investigators.

That’s where police arrested Beacham and took him into custody on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Police found the cash when they searched the car, reports said.

When Beacham was booked into the Mahoning County Jail, it was given to deputies for safekeeping until he was released.

The deputies told police that not only did the cash smell like marijuana, but that Beacham told them that he does not have a job.