Pole crash leaves some Boardman residents without power

The truck that was involved in the crash has been cleared from the scene

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck crashed into a utility pole on Lockwood Boulevard in Boardman on Wednesday morning, as the driver was trying to avoid a bus.

The bus was stopped in front of the truck at the time of the crash.

The crash took out a pole, leaving hundreds in the township without power. According to Ohio Edison, as of 12:45 p.m., about 350 customers are without power in Boardman.

Ohio Edison said it will take a few hours to repair and restore power. A replacement pole is on the way.

The roadway is closed between Alissa Place and Tippecanoe Road.



Check back for updates on this developing story.