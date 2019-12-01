Poland’s Fire Department hosts first Breakfast with Santa

Dozens of families came out for the pancakes and holiday festivities

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland’s Fire Department hosted it’s first ever Breakfast with Santa Sunday.

At the event there was breakfast, reindeer food and Santa Claus.

“We’re trying to put a new spin on Christmas at the fire station, so we invited the whole community out,” said Dan Wright from the Poland Fire Department.

Dozens of families came out for the pancakes and holiday festivities, including a visit from the big man himself.

“Smiles on everybody’s faces. It’s really neat to see them when they walk in and see Santa and have that look on their face,” said Wright.

The fire department had plenty of other activities to entertain the kids and get them ready for the holiday season such as touring the firetruck and ambulance, making reindeer food, and writing letters to Santa.

While the event was fun for children of all ages, it was also a chance for the community to come together.

“Poland is one of those communities that gathers around anything that’s going on. It’s really neat to live here and be here in this community and see the support of the community like this,” Wright said.

Not only did the event help benefit the Poland Firemen’s Association, it helped everyone get into the holiday spirit.