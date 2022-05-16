POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — For the past two years, the American Legion in Poland held a small ceremony for Memorial Day due to COVID-19. However, this year they are bringing the parade back. The parade is unlike others, candy isn’t thrown.

The goal of the day is to remember those who gave their lives fighting for our country.

The American Legion said they have big plans for this year, including inviting all World War II Veterans to be the Grand Marshal for the procession.

“Memorial Day is about those who were killed in action and fallen. We still want to honor our World War II veterans, and we are asking any WWII veteran that is willing and able to come to Post 15 on Memorial Day. We will have a car for you to ride in,” said First Vice Commander of Sons of the American Legion, Jeff Vrabel Jr.

Vrabel said the generation of WWII veterans is getting older and he wants to continue to honor them. WWII veterans that are interested can call Vrabel at 330-531-2986 or email him at jeffvrabeljr@gmail.com. Vets will need to arrive at 9:30 a.m. on Memorial Day at the American Legion.