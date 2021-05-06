Poland woman who lost all 4 limbs last year to speak during Memorial Day ceremony

This year’s Chaplain of the Day is Diocese of Youngstown Bishop David J. Bonnar

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland’s Kristin Fox is set to speak during the village’s virtual Memorial Day ceremony this year.

The virtual ceremony is in place of a parade and services that the Sons of American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 had planned for May 31.

Similar to last year’s event, organizers are asking Poland residents to go outside and sing the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” at 10:15 a.m.

Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 will hold a small ceremony with limited attendance at the War Memorial Building Post 15 Home, located at 35 Cortland St., for Memorial Day.

This year’s Chaplain of the Day is Diocese of Youngstown Bishop David J. Bonnar, who will

offer opening and closing prayers, as well as brief remarks.

Fox, who had her arms and legs amputated after complications with the flu last year, will be the keynote speaker during the event.

She’ll also be one of the speakers at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement this weekend.

The Memorial Day service will be streamed on Facebook Live and can be found here.

Squadron 15 will decorate graves at Historic Poland Riverside Cemetery on May 29 beginning at 9 a.m. Anyone who wants to help can meet at the first driveway behind the chapel by 8:55 a.m.