POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Poland woman Ann Monroe turned 100 years old Wednesday and celebrated the exciting milestone Sunday.

There was a party for her with friends and family at The Fireplace in Poland.

Monroe grew up in Youngstown and lived a rich life. She grew up during the Great Depression and spent a year working at Republic Steel before heading to Warren to work at Packard Electric until WWII ended.

She said she’s always loved people and still has a busy social life that consists of spending time with friends and family.

“I don’t feel 100, I thought about it and then I thought, ‘Oh heck,’ and I didn’t think about it. Never felt my age,” Monroe said.

She’s one of seven children, three of which are still alive and in their 90s. She has four children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The longevity seems to run in the family as her aunt lived to 104.