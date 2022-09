POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- A woman from Poland has been named to an international pageant in Virginia.

According to a press release, Elena Jean Yemma was crowned 2023 Ms. Northern States, which means that she qualifies for the Ultimate International Miss Pageant in Virginia Beach Virginia.

Yemma will will spend the year promoting healthcare, in addition to representing the Northern States region.

According to their website, the pageant finals will be August 31-September 3, 2023