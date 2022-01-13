YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Poland was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on several charges in connection to a deadly wrong-way crash in Youngstown.

Jayce Klink, 21, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and vehicular assault.

Investigators say Klink had drugs in her system on Dec. 2, 2021, when she crashed head-on into another vehicle on I-680 near the Glenwood Avenue exit and went over the median.

Tiara Whatley of Austintown was killed in the crash. Her sister, Sharenda, was badly injured.