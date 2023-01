YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland woman pleaded guilty to her role in a December 2020 wrong-way crash on Interstate 680.

Jayce Klink appeared in court Thursday where she pleaded guilty to to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. Two misdemeanor counts were dropped.

Investigators say she had drugs in her system when she crashed into another vehicle head-on.

Tiara Whatley of Austintown died. Her sister, Sharenda, was badly hurt.

Sentencing is set for March 9.