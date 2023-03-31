POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland Woman is helping assist disaster relief for the Red Cross across the United States.

Coleen Kulkin is currently helping assist the Red Cross in Mississippi following the destructive tornado that damaged many homes.

Kulkin has been with the Red cross for less than a year, but this is her second National Disaster Deployment.

She also assisted in the disaster relief operation in Florida following Hurricane Ian.

“Our job is to go out and asses structural damage of the homes, not commercial properties but the homes and to try to find out how many are actually destroyed and structurally damaged,” said Culkin.

Coleen will work with case workers to help give funds to get people back on their feet following the disaster.