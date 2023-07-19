MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman serving a 1-year prison sentence for a wrong-way accident that killed one woman and left her sister badly injured is asking to be released early.

Jayce Klink, of Poland, was sentenced to one year in prison by Judge Anthony Donofrio in April. Just three months later, Klink’s attorney filed a motion for judicial release.

Klink pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in January.

The charges stemmed from an accident in December 2020 where Klink drove the wrong way on I-680 in Youngstown and collided head-on with another vehicle. Tiara Whatley, of Austintown, was killed in the crash. Her sister, Sharenda, was badly injured.

Whatley testified at Klink’s sentencing that she has undergone numerous medical procedures since the accident, but it was her sister who was robbed of a future.

Judge Donofrio has set an August 10 judicial release hearing and issued a removal warrant for Klink to be returned to Mahoning County for the court hearing.

Klink is currently incarcerated at the Dayton Correctional Institute.