Poland Village to consider whether short-term rentals are a good idea long-term

POLAND VILLAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Village was incorporated in 1866. It will begin the New Year by looking into a modern-day problem.

Poland is a quiet village. So quiet you could fall asleep comfortably under the large trees in the summer. It’s bustling with A 21st-century situation – homes for rent on Airbnb or Vacation Rental By Owner (VRBO).

“It is a residential district area. The goal is always to maintain the demeanor and characteristics of a residential neighborhood,” said Poland Zoning Administrator Tim Clavin.

A recent listing on Airbnb and VRBO caused a stir in Poland and has led to a cease and desist order. The ad for the property has been taken off those sites.

Poland has become a popular place to live. It has renters, who fall under long-term agreements.

But the village wonders what to do about the shorter-term rentals.

“What Poland Village is looking to see is which section of code that would apply to,” Clavin said.

It could fall under a guest house ordinance or a non-owner occupied section, or it may have to be addressed with a new section of code. Poland officials feel it’s worth a look.

“The solicitor will be presenting his legal opinion to council, and council will then say this is how we’re going to address it,” Clavin said.

Village Council meets Tuesday to hear from its legal counsel about what it can do. The owner of the property that appeared on the travel sites in question will be at the meeting.

