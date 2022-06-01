POLAND VILLAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Village Council will hold a special meeting to elect someone to fill the term of Councilman Anthony Lattanzio, who is resigning.

The village is now asking for letters of interest from candidates who would like the position.

Lattanzio was reelected in November 2021, so the person elected at the special meeting will serve roughly three years of the unexpired term. The seat will be open again for election by the voters in the November 2025 election.

Letters of interest should be submitted to the office at Poland Village Hall by no later than 3 p.m. Friday, June 17.

The qualified candidates will be given a chance to address Council at the special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. At that time, the sitting members of Council will vote on Lattanzio’s replacement.

Per Ohio Revised Code, in order to apply, candidates must have resided in the village for at least one year and should be an elector of the village. Those who hold any other public office are not eligible.

The caucus portion of the regular Village Council meeting will begin at 7 p.m., or after the special meeting concludes. It will be held at Poland Village Hall.