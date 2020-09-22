Poland Twp. woman reports being grabbed by unknown attacker inside her apartment

The woman reported that the man was wearing a mask and appeared to be wearing gloves

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Township police are investigating the attack of a woman inside her apartment.

According to Poland Twp. Police Chief Brian Goodin, the woman was at her home when she heard a knocking on her window. The woman said the knocking got louder and suddenly, someone grabbed her from behind.

The woman struggled with the man who ran off before she could get a look at him, Goodin said.

It happened just after midnight Monday on Diana Drive, according to a police report.

According to the report, the woman said her attacker was taller than her and was wearing long sleeves, jeans and a mask over his face. She said his hands didn’t feel normal, as if he were wearing a Latex-type of glove.

Police checked the area for the man but were unable to find him. Police did find that one of the apartment doors was unlocked, and the woman believed that she may have left it unlocked that night after returning home.

A community door to the apartment door was also unlocked, and police believe that the attacker entered through these two doors.

Those in the area did not report seeing or hearing anything out of the ordinary, the report stated.

