POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland Township woman plans to take more precautions after she says someone tried to steal her dog earlier this month.

Danielle Beaumer, who lives on North Lima Road, filed a police report after the incident on Dec. 11. She says she had her Husky mix out on a run outside her home. The dog had been outside for a short time, and when she went outside to let the dog in, it was gone.

“The clip that is normally clipped to her harness to secure her was clipped to our back screendoor,” she said.

“There’s no way that the dog could have unclipped herself and then clipped that back to the screen door,” she added.

According to the police report that she filed, the woman went looking for her dog in the neighborhood, and she found a man walking with it down Ravine Place. The man was holding the dog by its harness handle, she said.

Beaumer said she yelled to her dog, and her dog broke free and came running back to her. She said the man’s behavior was unusual, leading her to believe that he may have taken the dog, rather than just found it loose.

“He just shoved his hands in his pockets and walked down the street like nothing was wrong,” she said.

Beaumer said a suspicious man who identified himself as a salesperson with a security company had been at her house the day before the incident, and she believed it could have been connected.

Police say they received no other reports of similar incidents but that they’re looking into it. The police report states that officers checked the area for the man involved but were not able to find him.

No suspects have been identified at this time.