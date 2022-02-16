POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Township Police Chief Brian Goodin has been a policeman in Poland Township for 38 years, the last 18 as chief. Now, he has decided to try something else.

Next Tuesday, Goodin will start a new job for the city of Columbus as the assistant director for the Department of Public Safety.

Wednesday night was all about saying thanks and good luck. Goodin was greeted with hugs by many of the 50 people who attended his tribute event at Poland Township Hall.

“I mean, obviously, there’s your badge on there,” said trustee Eric Ungaro while looking at Goodin’s plaque from the township.

There was also a gift from the patrolmen and the presentation of his retirement badge and ID from the new chief, Greg Wilson.

“It’s been a pleasure working with you,” Wilson told Goodin.

Mahoning County commissioner Anthony Traficanti, who lives in Poland Township, also had a “job well done” plaque from the commissioners.

“Thank you for all your years of service that you’ve given to this community and to your family. I’m proud to call you my friend,” Traficanti said.

All three township trustees spoke.

“Chief, you unselfishly committed yourself to so many and I’m sure this commitment occasionally came at the sacrifice of your family. So to you and your family, we want to say thank you,” said trustee Joanne Wollet.

“There’s something about you — you always remain unrattled and in control, which might be one of the best qualities that a chief can have,” said trustee Ed Kempers.

Ungaro choked up as he called the chief a friend.

“I can remember it just like it was yesterday. I got elected. You know it was tough. We broke down some barriers,” Ungaro said.

When it came time for Goodin to speak, he asked for a minute to compose himself before returning, making it a point to thank the police officers he served with.

“I can’t take credit for everything. These guys made this department, the community made this department. I just happened to be the person who was part of it,” Goodin said.

Of everything he’s done in law enforcement, Goodin says his most rewarding was teaching D.A.R.E., a program that teaches students to lead lives free of violence and drug abuse.