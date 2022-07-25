(WKBN) — A Poland Township trustee who’s been a lifelong Democrat filed to run as an independent for Ohio State Representative. on Monday.

Eric Ungaro filed his petitions with the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

He’s running for the 59th District seat. Ungaro decided to run after the district was re-drawn to include Poland and Youngstown where his father, Pat Ungaro, was once mayor.

Four Democrats are running in the August 2 Primary. No Republicans are running.

The signatures on Ungaro’s petitions must still be verified, and his candidacy approved by the Board of Elections.