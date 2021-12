POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID-19 test kits will be given out in Poland Township this week.

The kits will be available while supplies last to Poland residents only at the Administration Building on Dobbins Road on Friday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The test kits were purchased with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

Anyone wanting a kit will need proof of residency. A maximum of three kits per family will be passed out.

To check supply status, call 330-757-0733.