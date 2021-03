The closure of Stewart Road has been extended through Friday

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland Township road that is currently closed for construction will be shut down longer than expected.

The closure of Stewart Road has been extended through Friday, according to the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office.

Stewart Road will be closed between New Castle Road and Allison Drive for necessary culvert repair/replacement.

The necessary detour routes are Stewart Road to New Castle Road to Hubbard Road.

Night closures are possible during this time.