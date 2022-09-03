POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Poland Township Police Department is asking for information about suspicious activity happening in the area.

According to a Facebook post, there have been reports of a man photographing children and asking them to get into his car near Diary Queen.

The man is believed to be around 50 to 60 years old, medium build, between 5’10” and 5’11” and about 190 pounds with a mustache.

Police said he is driving either a bluish teal or red Cadillac.

If you have any information please call 911 or 330-757-1549.