Poland Twp. police say driver found with gun, no license

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police said has multiple license suspensions and was driving with a gun in the car told police that he needs the gun for protection while delivering food.

Edgardo Morales, 32, was charged with driving under suspension and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle after a traffic stop Monday in Poland Township.

Police reported pulling over the car Morales was driving for traveling 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone at Western Reserve Road and state Route 170.

According to a police report, Morales was unable to provide police with a driver’s license, saying he didn’t have one, though he said he was delivering food for a food-delivery company. He told police that the car belongs to his girlfriend and he was only delivering near his home.

Police said Morales was found to have a magazine for a gun in his pocket, and the gun was on the floor near the back passenger’s seat. Police said it had one round in the chamber.

Morales told police that he believed carrying the gun that way was legal due to Ohio being an open carry state. He told police that he keeps the gun for protection during his deliveries, the report stated.

Police arrested Morales and in addition to the firearms charge, cited him for speeding and having an expired vehicle registration.

WKBN was unable to verify whether Morales is actually employed as a delivery driver.