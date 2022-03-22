POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Township Police Department is beginning its canine program again, and it’s looking for a dog from a rescue.

The police department is looking to adopt a sheltered canine to train and certify in narcotic scent detection and search/rescue of missing persons.

Police say they are looking for a dog that is “very social” and well-behaved for community events. The dog should also have high hunt and prey drives when it’s time to go to work.

The police department is asking for community support to assist in finding the perfect candidate. Those with information on an available dog should contact James.Jackson@polandtownship.gov