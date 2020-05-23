Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Poland Twp. listed in the top 20 safest communities in Ohio

Local News

Poland Township was listed in the top 20 safest communities in Ohio in a survey released by SafeWise.com

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio Welcomes You generic road sign

Joseph Sohm via Getty Images

(WKBN) – Poland Township was listed in the top 20 safest communities in Ohio in a survey released by SafeWise.com.

Poland Township ranks number four on the list.

Poland Township Trustee Eric Ungaro released the following statement:

“Oh behalf of the Poland Township Trustees, we would like to thank Chief Gooden, Chief Comstock and the men and women who serve in our police and fire departments. We are also grateful for the citizens of Poland Township for making us one of the top one percent safest areas to live in Ohio.”

The number one spot is Broadview Heights in Cuyahoga County.

You can see more from the survey here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award