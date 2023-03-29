POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — After the severe storm last Saturday, many homes in the Valley have seen downed branches. Several local townships have offered branch pickup services for their residents to help dispose of the storm debris.

Poland Township announced on Wednesday that the township will collect branches from residents on Saturday, April 1.

Residents are instructed to place the branches on their curbs Friday night for Saturday morning pickup. Since the department can only service township roads, state and county roads are excluded from pickup.

Branches are not to exceed 4 inches in diameter, and large bundles must be bound.