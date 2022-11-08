POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Township trustees have found a solution to some of their recent problems with 911.

The township announced on its Facebook page Monday that all 911 calls generated from Poland Township Police, Poland Village Police and the Western Reserve Fire District will now be answered by one dispatch center.

This comes after trustees asked the board for help combining call-taking and dispatching services back in June.

Previously, Poland village and township were answered at the Boardman Dispatch Center, but calls requiring the fire department or EMS were transferred to Austintown, whose employees are trained in emergency medical dispatch.

All non-emergency calls can be made to (330) 757-1549.