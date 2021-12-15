POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Township has a new police chief. He technically takes office on Thursday but they had the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday night.

After nearly 40 years in law enforcement, and 17 of those being in charge, the outgoing police chief for Poland Township, Brian Goodin, has roughly one more month left on the job.

“I’ve always still had the passion to do the job and everybody says that someday you’ll decide when you don’t want to do it. This past year, something hit me one day and I just said, ‘You know what, it’s time to move on,'” Goodin said.

And now he says it’s that time.

“Doing this as long as I have that I was kind of stale and not bringing things up to newer standards, and a new chief will always bring in new ideas,” Goodin said.

Through January, Poland Township will technically have two chiefs as the department transitions to the incoming chief, Greg Wilson.

Wilson is a former detective — he’s had that title for almost 20 years and has been in police work for almost 30 years.

“I’m very excited for myself, this police department and the community,” Wilson said.

As chief, he plans on bringing back their K-9 program, increasing training and developing community outreach programs.

“We’re going to try a couple of conventional programs like ‘Coffee with a Cop’ — our officers maybe once or twice a year go into the coffee shop, just sit down with our officers and be able to talk to them,” Wilson said.

Those changes could begin as early as January.