Poland to hold Independence Day Parade

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Sons of the American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 announced that they will be sponsoring an Independence Day Parade in Poland.

The parade will be held Saturday, July 4 beginning at 10 a.m.

“Since we didn’t get to have our Memorial Day Processional Parade, and other parades have been canceled in the Valley, we though we would put one together to celebrate America,” said PDC Jeff Vrabel, Sr., Squadron 15 Commander. “It’s a way for everyone to get together and have some fun.”

The Independence Day Parade will begin at North Elementary on Johnston Place at 10 a.m.

Staging areas will be on Johnston Place and Island Drive.

The parade route is one mile in length, traveling down North Main Street, crossing McKinley Way, continuing on South Main Street and ending at Poland Village Town Hall.

Marching units will turn right on Cortland Street, while motorized units will continue on South Main Street.

Participants are asked to report to North Elementary School between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

The Class of 2020 is being invited to serve as Parade Grand Marshals.

“Since they missed most of their senior year, we wanted to honor the Class of 2020 and have the entire community join in,” Vrabel said.

Police and Fire Departments from the tri-county area have been invited and Sons of the American Legion expect a large turnout.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians are also invited since they had the St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled.

Those attending are asked to practice social distancing.

Additional information and updates will be provided on Squadron 15’s Facebook page.

“As Sons of The American Legion, we aren’t really used to waiting around to get things done,” said Vrabel. “We are always eager to support our veterans, our communities, our states and our nation. This pandemic as put restrictions on us, but we will continue serving those who served full steam ahead by sponsoring an Independence Day Parade.”