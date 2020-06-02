Poland students, teachers celebrate last day of school after months of distance learning

Breaking News
There was no way the last day of school was going to be quiet in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There was no way the last day of school was going to be quiet in Poland.

Students in 3rd through 8th grades had a drive-thru parade so they could see their teachers one more time in person. There were plenty of waves, smiles, music and signs with positive messages.

Poland is also sending out a survey to everyone in the district, asking for their opinions on how the school year went with at-home learning.

“We’re going to provide a survey to create a needs assessment from all those different levels to ensure when we start the school year next year, if it’s a nontraditional way, that we’ll have some answers,” Superintendent David Janofa said. “We can improve on what we’ve done and finish this school year.”

Wednesday is the last day for Poland teachers.

