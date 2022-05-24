POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in Poland are pouring their hearts into a valuable lesson.

First News This Morning Anchor Chelsea Spears was at McKinely Elementary passing out placemates with information on how to be heart healthy.

The school raised money for the American Heart Association and collected $23,000. It’s the sixth most of any school in the state.

The placemats are a reminder as kids head into summer to get your body moving!

“I’m just really going to be playing in my pool and swimming,” said first-grader Avery Nemeth.

American Heart Association spokesperson Courtney Lockshow said swimming is a great form of exercise.

“Got out and have some healthy snacks, do a picnic, grab some apples, fruit, some veggies. There are really great ways you can have fun this summer and also be heart healthy with your family,” she said.

All the money the school raised will ultimately help save lives from heart disease.