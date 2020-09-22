Poland schools to hold virtual hiring event

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Local School District is hiring tutors.
A virtual hiring event is planned for Friday, September 24 at 9 a.m.
Have your resume ready in PDF format and be able to email it during the program.
A Zoom link is needed to attend. You can get that by following this link. A Zoom link will then be emailed to you a day before the event.
The hiring event is hosted by the Mahoning County Educational Service Center.
