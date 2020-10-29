Poland schools superintendent attends last meeting amid support and dismay

Wednesday was the last night Dave Janofa would be attending a school board meeting as superintendent.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Poland School Board voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Dave Janofa. Two days later, people came out to continue to show their support for the retiring school official.

Wednesday was the last night Janofa would be attending a school board meeting as superintendent.

The meeting started off with the Poland Township Trustees giving Janofa praise.

“When you are closing schools. When you are worrying about a playground, it is hard. You make those tough decisions. You get beat up. Thank God the man had big shoulders, and thank God that we’re still on top,” said Poland Township Trustee Eric Ungaro.

Then, a short but emotional statement from the school’s resource officer Steve Kent.

“I’m going to miss you,” he said.

Afterward, Janofa was presented with a plaque and was embraced. But when the meeting opened for public comment, one person spoke about the tone of Monday’s meeting where Janofa’s resignation letter was accepted and approved. Some suggested there was a concerted effort to remove the superintendent.

“I don’t’ think it helps the community if we end up here becoming a bitter fight. I have a 6-month-old son and I would love to send him to Poland, some day. But given the current infighting in the community, I’m not sure I would do so right now,” said resident Eddie Muransky.

School Board President Gregg Riddle is now urging the community to come together.

“I think think that there are some very mean spirited errors and interpretations out there, and I am hoping that we can eventually work through this,” Riddle said.

Janofa said he was honored and blessed by all the support that many have shown him.

“Poland has been my home for eight years. I’m always going to be a Bulldog. Great people,” he said.

Starting Monday, Janofa will start his role as Special Assistant to the Superintendent but doesn’t have any long-term plans right now.

“I don’t have a new job to be honest with you. I want to do this one to the best of my abilities through February 1,” Janofa said.

Janofa will be replaced by Interim Superintendent Edwin Hollard from Orange School District near Cleveland.

