POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A new space is now available to students at a Poland school who may need a “brain break.”

McKinley Elementary opened its sensory room Thursday. When students feel overwhelmed, they can use the room as a safe environment. It includes a rock wall, exercise equipment, and decorative lighting.

All the kids are encouraged to use the room when they need time to relax and regain control.

“A big purpose of having a sensory room and having space like this is student expression,’ said Principal Matt Beard. “Things have changed. Times have changed. We see more influx of children who are showing us, speaking to us, ‘Hey, we have needs here,'” Beard said.

Beard said a big thank you goes out to the community that helped raise over 13-thousand dollars in donations for the project.