Pay to Participate was put in place in 2012 to reduce expenses

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – This upcoming school year, students will no longer have to pay to participate in sports or band at Poland Schools.

Pay to Participate was put in place to reduce expenses when the district faced significant financial issues in 2012.

At the time, there was a $200 charge per sport or band participation. Two years later, the charge was cut in half.

Recent Pay to Participate collections at Poland Middle School and Poland Seminary High School have amounted to $65,000.