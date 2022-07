POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Poland North Elementary had a major break-in Tuesday evening.

According to Poland Local Schools’ Facebook page, vandals emptied several fire extinguishers, broke windows, and vandalized vending machines.

Because of the smoke from the fire extinguishers, there were fire trucks, ambulances and police on the scene.

They will be looking at all footage of the 11 video cameras and working with the Village Police to find who is responsible.