Poland School Board releases back-to-school plan for first nine weeks

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland School Board has approved its school year plan for the first nine weeks of classes.

Parents will have a choice between in-school or remote learning.

The in-school instruction will be for six hours a day, five days a week.

Students learning remotely will be required to interact with a teacher at least once a day. There will be a teacher in each grade assigned to the remote students to watch their daily progress and give help.

Poland will start classes on Sept. 8.

