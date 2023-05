POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday evening, the Poland School Board unanimously agreed on a plan to replace its buildings.

The plan is to build a new elementary school on the North Elementary site, a new middle school on the current site and a new high school on the current site.

The total cost to the district will be $105 million.

The plan includes a 37-year bond levy that will appear on the November ballot, the millage of which has yet to be determined.