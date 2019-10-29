Poland retirement home celebrates 85th anniversary

The Blackburn Home in Poland celebrated a big anniversary on Tuesday

The retirement facility celebrates its 85th year in business. They announced upgrades that couldn’t have been done without some help.

The Youngstown Foundation donated $20,000 to build a new entrance ramp for residents and visitors. The director says they needed a safe ramp with a roof.

“We just wanted to make sure that it was safe for all the residents and it took a lot of time to finalize and work with our architect, but she did a wonderful job helping us design the ramp,” said Director Michelle Rudge.

The new ramp was dedicated Tuesday.

The Blackburn Home provides low-cost housing, meals and other services to seniors in the area.