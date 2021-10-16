Poland resident celebrates 100th birthday

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A resident at the Inn at Poland Way is celebrating her 100th birthday Sunday.

The festivities began Saturday with a birthday parade.

Freida Elias is celebrating a milestone many don’t get to experience. She’s received notes and letters from many famous figures including Pope Francis’s monsignor, former President Trump and the Ohio Senate.

The Poland police and fire department escorted the car parade.

The Inn at Poland Way has only one other resident that is 100. Unfortunately, when she reached the milestone, they were restricted due to COVID-19.

“Her family came in from all over the country for this weekend and it’s nice to be able to get back to doing things, even if we still have to mask up and all that – it’s nice. These residents… it means more to them than anyone could even know,” said Inn at Poland Way activities coordinator Jeff Vrabel.

On Sunday, the whole building will attend a birthday party for Elias. Some of her granddaughters plan to perform a Greek-style dance for her as well.