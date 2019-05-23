Poland police want help identifying theft suspect
Several other trailer thefts have been reported in nearby towns
POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) - Police in Poland are looking for your help in identifying a person they think is responsible for stealing a trailer.
Several other trailer thefts have been reported recently in Coitsville, Hubbard and Pulaski Township, police say.
Surveillance video has been released showing what appears to be a man pulling a large utility trailer down a driveway.
The time stamp on the surveillance video is Saturday, May 18 at 1:33 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Poland Township police at (330) 757-8033, ext. 123.