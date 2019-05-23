Poland police want help identifying theft suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) - Police in Poland are looking for your help in identifying a person they think is responsible for stealing a trailer.

Several other trailer thefts have been reported recently in Coitsville, Hubbard and Pulaski Township, police say.

Surveillance video has been released showing what appears to be a man pulling a large utility trailer down a driveway.

The time stamp on the surveillance video is Saturday, May 18 at 1:33 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Poland Township police at (330) 757-8033, ext. 123.