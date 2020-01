Workers at Ianazone's Pizza say a nearby roundabout project slowed their business

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A local pizza place is ready for a new start.

That’s following a construction project that slowed business and lasted over five months.

Ianazone’s Pizza reopened on Friday.

Business was going good until May when the road closed, leading to a major decrease in customers.

The road connects the roundabout to North Lima Road, Springfield Road and Western Reserve.