The district is inviting parents to join the selection process

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The search continues for a new superintendent for Poland Schools. Parents are invited to join the process Monday evening.

A parent and community focus group is happening at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

All safety protocols will be enforced, and participants are required to wear masks and social distance in the building.

If the group gets too large, the facilitators will divide the group.