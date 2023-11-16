POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Over a dozen cheerleaders from the Valley will be making the journey to the Big Apple for one of the biggest parades of the year: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Seven high school cheerleaders from Poland are marching their way to New York City this weekend, joining a group of local band directors.

The girls have all been cheering for years and say they’re excited to spend Thanksgiving in such a memorable way.

“I was super excited when I found out, like, I was kind of speechless,” said sophomore Hailey Canfield.

“I’m super grateful and excited for this opportunity, and I’m excited to make memories with my friends,” said Angelina Mrofchak, sophomore.

The girls say there was a lot of work, including a cheer camp, leading up to this.

“It was practically all day for all those three days. So it’s really tiring, but it feels good to be chosen to do this,” said Macy Martin, a junior.

And the work doesn’t stop once they get to the city.

“We have practices at like 7 – 10:30 at night, so that’s going to be something that’ll be fun,” said Gabriella Rondon, a senior.

“In between, we also get to go visit certain things that are special to New York, and we … have practices in the grand ballroom,” said Julia Snyder, a sophomore.

The girls had to pay out-of-pocket for the opportunity.

“That is a sacrifice we had to make to go, but it’s really special and I’m really excited that I was able to do it,” sophomore Brooklyn Bilkie said.

Others, like Nyah Navarro from Canfield Middle School, fundraised for the opportunity.

Eighth-grader Navarro says she’s so grateful for family, friends and businesses that supported her dream.

“It really makes me happy knowing that so many people actually want me to go and know that they’re excited for me,” she said.

Many of the girls grew up together and say that above all, they’re grateful to be in the parade with all their friends.

“I’ve been cheering with some of them since I was 11 years old, so it’s one nice last memory before I graduate,” said Sydney Henderson, senior.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on WKBN 27 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.