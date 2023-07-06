POLAND VILLAGE, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges he assaulted two village police officers during a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

Nicholas Anderson, 23, is expected to be arraigned Friday in Struthers Municipal Court on felony charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, assault on a police officer or correction officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Reports said Anderson was the driver of a car pulled over about 9:25 p.m. on Water Street near 2nd Street for an expired registration. Reports said Anderson instantly complained that the stop was unfounded and accused the officer who pulled him over of lying.

The officer could smell burnt marijuana in the car, but Anderson denied having any marijuana in the car, reports said. Reports said Anderson was asked to stay inside the car, but he struck the officer with his door and kept trying to open the door until he was able to hit the officer in the face and get out.

The two struggled near oncoming traffic, and Anderson repeatedly tried to punch the officer before he was taken to the ground, reports said. Another officer arrived to help and both were able to get Anderson’s hands behind his back, reports said.

After Anderson was in custody, police searched the car and found four marijuana cigarettes in the center console, reports said.

On the way to jail, Anderson swore repeatedly and made “derogatory remarks” toward both officers, reports said.