POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Some residents in Poland may be without water after a small waterline break Sunday morning.

Jeff LaRue of Aqua Ohio told First News a small waterline break on Center Road between Diana Drive and Talas Street is affecting some residents.

Crews have isolated the break and are working to fix the issue. As of now, it is unknown when water is expected to be restored.

Drivers are advised to be cautious in the area as crews are actively working.

First News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Steve Rappach contributed to this report.